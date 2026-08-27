Six Flags Guests Suffer ‘Life-Threatening’ Injuries While Riding Famous Roller Coaster

Two Six Flags Magic Mountain female guests are lucky to be alive after suffering from “life-threatening” injuries while riding the amusement park’s roller coaster, X2.

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According to CNN, the female guests were rushed to a nearby Southern California hospital after being on the ride. They both ended up being diagnosed with brain hemorrhages.

One of the guests, Pamela Guillen, and her family told the media outlet that she remembered being on X2, her last ride of the day. Following the ride, Guillen started vomiting as she was escorted from her seat.

She lost consciousness after sitting on a park bench. Her daughter, Camille Marquez, recalled watching her mother look “sluggish” after the ride.

“Mommy, please wake up,” Marquez remembered telling her mom. “I kept rubbing her thigh and kept shaking her to wake up, and she wouldn’t.”

After being rushed to the hospital, Guillen was placed on a ventilator. After it was discovered that she had a severe subdural hematoma and brain compression, doctors rushed her into surgery.

“You go in as yourself, and then when you come back, you’re a medical emergency. Like I still can’t wrap my head around that,” Guillen said. “There’s a difference between being jerked around and brain damage.”

She further shared, “I’m taking it a day at a time to not overwhelm myself and to not go into a dark hole of mourning who I was and what I was able to do before this.”

Six days after Guillen’s injuries, Naomi Greer-Wilkinson lost consciousness shortly after riding X2. She was also rushed to a nearby hospital, where she had emergency brain surgery. She remains in critical condition.

The Ride Has Been Named in More Than a Dozen Serious Injury Reports

CNN further reported that X2 has been linked to more than a dozen serious injury reports. Among the injuries were life-altering disabilities and comas. Two people died of their injuries.

Despite the reports and warnings, X2 remains operational and remains popular at the amusement park. It has been marketed as the “[rite] of passage for the ultimate daredevil.”

“X2 has been one of the most popular thrill rides on the planet,” Six Flags Magic Mountain declared in a 2014 YouTube video. “On ordinary roller coasters, the train stays in line with the track…but there is nothing ordinary about X2.”