Demolition Begins for President Trump’s White House Ballroom

Construction crews have begun demolition at the White House to make way for President Trump’s $200 million 90,000-square-foot ballroom.

According to various media outlets, the crews tore down portions of the East Wing on Oct. 20 to make way for the latest White House edition.

“I am pleased to announce that ground has been broken on the White House grounds to build the new, big, beautiful, White House Ballroom,” President Trump announced on his Truth Social platform. “Completely separate from the White House itself, the East Wing is being fully modernized as part of this process, and will be more beautiful than ever when it is complete!”

President Trump also spoke about the construction while hosting the LSU baseball teams in the White House’s East Room.

“You know, we’re building right behind us,” he said. “We’re building a ballroom. They wanted a ballroom for 150 years, and I’m giving that honor to this wonderful.”

The world leader then shared, “I didn’t know I’d be standing here right now, because right on the other side, you have a lot of construction going on, which you might hear periodically.”

A general view of the ongoing construction works on the White House grounds in Washington, D.C., United States, on October 20, 2025. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced over the summer that the Trump administration was planning to build the ballroom using funds provided by President Trump and other private donors.

Leavitt stated the ballroom will occupy space housing the East Wing, where the First Ladies traditionally keep their offices.

President Trump Previously Redesigned the Kennedy Rose Garden

Along with the ballroom project, President Trump has already made some changes to the White House since his second inauguration earlier this year.

Crews acted quickly and redesigned the iconic Kennedy Rose Garden to include a more extensive walkway. Trump stated he had planned to make the area into the president’s patio.

‘You know, we use [the Rose Garden] for press conferences, and it doesn’t work because the people fall,” he explained.

Trump also said the key issue with the Kennedy Rose Garden is that its terrain becomes soft when it rains.

“What was happening is, you’re supposed to have events,” he continued. “Every event you have, it’s soaking wet. It’s soaking wet. And people can’t – and the women with the high heels, it’s just too much.”

However, Trump noted that the Kennedy Rose Garden itself would stay. “All of this stays,” he added. “Just the center section. I think it’s gonna be beautiful. I think it’s gonna be more beautiful.”





