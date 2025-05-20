president-trump-questions-joe-biden-cancer-diagnosis-timeline

Less than 24 hours after wishing a speedy recovery for Joe Biden as he battles prostate cancer, President Trump seemingly questioned the world leader’s diagnosis timelines.

While speaking to reporters on Monday, President Trump said the news about Joe Biden was “very sad, actually.” He then started questioning Biden’s physical and mental health.

“I’m surprised that… you know, the public wasn’t notified a long time ago,” he said, per Fox News. “Because to get to stage nine [sic], that’s a long time. I just had my physical.. We had the doctors at the White House and over at Walter Reed, which is a fantastic hospital. I did a very complete physical, including cognitive tests.

President Trump was notably referencing Biden’s cognitive decline during his presidency. He then said that “anybody running for president should take a cognitive test.”

“They say it’s unconstitutional,” the world leader continued. “But I would say in that particular case, having a cognitive test wouldn’t be so bad.”

President Trump Suggests Joe Biden’s Health Situation Should Be Investigated

President Trump further claimed that the public “wasn’t informed” about Joe Biden’s health and suggested that the medical situation should be investigated.

“I think somebody is going to have to speak to his doctor if it’s the same, or even if it’s two separate doctors,” Trump explained. “Why wasn’t the cognitive ability, why wasn’t that discussed? And I think the doctor said he’s just fine. And it’s turned out that’s not so. It’s very dangerous.”

The president pointed out that Biden’s diagnosis is a “very, very sad situation.”

“I feel very bad about it. I think people should try and find out what happened,” he said. “Because I’ll tell you…I don’t know if it had anything to do with the hospital. Walter Reed is really good. There’s some of the best doctors I’ve ever seen.

Trump added, “Somebody is not telling the facts. It’s a big problem.”

Biden’s personal office revealed over the weekend that the retired politician had been diagnosed with cancer. The diagnosis occurred just after doctors discovered a small nodule in his prostate.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” the statement reads. “On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”

It was noted that the cancer appears to be “hormone-sensitive,” which will allow for effective management.

“The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” the statement added.