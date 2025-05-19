President Trump Speaks Out About Joe Biden’s Cancer Diagnosis

Putting politics aside, President Trump hopes for a speedy recovery for Joe Biden as he battles prostate cancer.

Shortly after the news broke about Joe Biden’s recent cancer diagnosis, Trump wished his predecessor well.

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis,” he wrote. “We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

In a statement from Biden’s personal office, it was revealed the retired politician had been diagnosed with cancer. The diagnosis occurred just after doctors discovered a small nodule in his prostate.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” the statement reads. “On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”

Officials then pointed out that the diagnosis represents a more aggressive form of the disease. However, the cancer appears to be “hormone-sensitive,” which will allow for effective management.

“The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” the statement added. A source also told NBC News that hormone treatment for the cancer may be discussed.

Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, Others Wish Joe Biden Well Following Cancer Diagnosis

Along with President Trump, others in the political world have wished Joe Biden well following his cancer diagnosis.

“Doug and I are saddened to learn of President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis,” Kamala Harris wrote on her socials. “We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time.”

Harris further described Biden as a fighter. She stated she knew he would face “this challenge” with the strength, resilience, and optimism that have defined his life and leadership. “We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery.”

Former President Obama also wrote, “Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family. Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery.”







