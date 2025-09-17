President Trump Is Among Those Who Will Speak at Charlie Kirk’s Memorial Service

President Trump has been named among those who will be speaking at the memorial service for Charlie Kirk this upcoming weekend.

According to the website, FightForCharlie.com, the world leader, as well as Vice President JD Vance and Charlie’s wife Erika, will be speaking to those who will be at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sept. 21.

Others listed to speak at the event are Marco Rubio, RFK Jr., Pete Hegseth, Tulsi Gabbard, Donald Trump Jr., Tucker Carlson, Stephen Miller, and Sergio Gor. More people are expected to be announced as speakers.

President Trump and others are set to speak at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service on Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (Photo by Turning Point USA)

Trump was the first to confirm that Charlie Kirk died after he was shot at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. The conservative pundit was debating with a college student about gun violence when he was fatally shot in the neck.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Trump said about Kirk. “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.”

Trump then shared, “He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Eria, and family.”

He then added, “Charlie, we love you!”

The Suspect in the Assassination of Charlie Kirk Has Been Charged

As Erika, President Trump, and others prepare for Charlie’s memorial service, a Utah judge announced the charges that the shooting suspect has received.

While virtually appearing in court on Sept. 16, suspect Tyler Robinson received six charges, including aggravated murder and obstruction of justice.

Robinson was taken into custody following a 33-hour manhunt. Court documents obtained by CNN revealed that his mother had told investigators that he had become more political and started leaning more to the left.

The court documents further stated that Robinson had “intentionally targeted Kirk because of his ‘belief or perception regarding Charlie Kirk’s political expression.”

It was noted that Robinson accused Kirk of spreading “too much hate.” He also “had had enough” of the conservative influencer’s “hatred.”

Robinson could face the death penalty if found guilty.