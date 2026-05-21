Khloé Kardashian Calls out Sister Kylie Jenner: ‘What Is the Beef?’

Not letting any shenanigans go unnoticed, Khloé Kardashian called out her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, for a recent social media incident.

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The drama started after Kylie posted a Mother’s Day tribute on Instagram. Among the photos she shared in the post was one featuring her, her mom, Kris Jenner, her grandma, Mary Jo Campbell, and her sister, Kim Kardashian.

“Did u crop me out?” the eldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney, asked.

Kylie responded with,” Crop? Have you ever heard of face tune vanish.”

“I was gonna say I think I was sitting right next to you I’m actually LOLing,” Kourtney replied.

Kylie then clarified that Kourtney was not cropped out, writing, “Hahahahah no I didn’t, I’m kidding, different pic.”

However, Khloé chimed in and wrote, “Wait where is the picture with me you monster!?!?!”

Refusing to take responsibility, Kylie pointed the finger at Kim, writing, “B—- Kim sent me this don’t look at me.”

Kim eventually commented on the same, but not about the alleged “cropping” of Khloé and Kourtney.

“Not you telling me to come in workout clothes but the rest of the fam didn’t get the memo,” the reality TV queen wrote.

Khloé Once Revealed She ‘Despises’ Kendall and Kylie Being Called Her Half-Sisters

Despite the “online beef,” Khloé shares a strong bond with Kylie and her other younger sister, Kendall Jenner.

Although they have different fathers, Khloé has previously said that she “despises” it when Kendall and Kylie are called her half-sisters.

“I absolutely despise when people call Kendall and Kylie our half-sisters,” she admitted in 2025. “Because I’m like, ‘No, those are my real sisters. I was born and raised with them, spent every minute with them.’ And so I really find that insulting when people say that about us.”

Kylie and Kendall are from Kris’ marriage to her ex, Caitlyn. Kris shared Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob with her late first husband, Robert Kardashian.

Reflecting on the well-known blended family, Khloé stated, “I don’t remember there ever needing to be a discussion. Even with my dad, I felt like… we’ve always had this really strong family dynamic.”

Kris noted that Robert became “Uncle Robert” to Kylie and Kendall.

“We did everything together,” the famous momager said. “And nobody was ever left out. Not even your dad.”