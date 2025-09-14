Details About Charlie Kirk’s Memorial Service Have Been Revealed

The memorial service for conservative commentator Charlie Kirk is scheduled to take place on Sept. 21 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

According to Charlie Kirk’s nonprofit Turning Point USA, doors are set to open at 8 a.m. and the memorial service will start at 11 a.m.

“Charlie Kirk’s life was a testament to faith, courage, and conviction,” the Turning Point USA staff stated. “From his earliest days, he believed America was worth fighting for, and he dedicated every moment of his 31 years to that cause. He lived with eyes fixed on eternity, grounded in the truth of God’s Word, and driven by a calling bigger than himself.”

Arizonans mourn Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk outside of the Turning Point USA headquarters on September 12, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

The Turning Point USA staff also described Kirk as a servant of the Lord, a devoted husband to Erika, a loving father to two beautiful children, and a leader of “uncommon clarity and strength.”

“He did not seek influence for its own sake,” the staff continued. “Instead, he poured his life into others, raising up a generation who would be bold in their faith, steadfast in their love of freedom, and unafraid to defend their country.”

The conservative influencer was also a well-known ally of President Trump. He was fatally shot while on Utah Valley University’s campus for his The American Comeback Tour on Sept. 10.

While discussing gun violence, Kirk was suddenly shot in the neck. His death was announced by President Trump less than two hours later.

Following a 33-hour manhunt, the shooting suspect, 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson, was taken into custody.

President Trump Said He Was Planning to Attend the Memorial Service for Charlie Kirk

Following Charlie Kirk’s shocking death, President Trump said he was planning to attend the famous conservative’s memorial service.

While speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House late last week, the world leader talked about the memorial service.

“They’ve asked me to go,” he said. “And I think I have an obligation to do it.”

President Trump previously stated that he was filled with “grief and anger” following Kirk’s death.

“He fought for liberty, democracy, justice, and the American people,” President Trump said about Kirk. “He’s a martyr for truth and freedom, and there’s never been anyone who was so respected by youth. Charlie was also a man of deep, deep faith. And we take comfort in the knowledge that he is now at peace with God in heaven.”

While speaking about the dangers of political disagreements, Trump accused the “radical left” of being responsible for the shooting. He stated the “radical left” used rhetoric that was directly responsible for the “terrorism” in the US.

“It’s long past time for all Americans and the media to confront the fact that violence and murder are the tragic consequences of demonizing those with whom you disagree day after day, year after year,” Trump stated. “In the most hateful and despicable way possible.”

There has been no evidence that Robinson has “radical left” ideologies.