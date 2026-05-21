tv-news-reporter-carjacked-live-on-camera

A TV news reporter was carjacked… and it was all caught live on camera.

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Mexican sports journalist Fernando Vargas was being interviewed live from his car when a man with a gun jerked open the driver’s side door, Awful Announcing reported. Vargas was parked at a gas station while appearing on the Mexican sports show Bla, bla, bla deportivo on Activo Deportes.

Vargas, a journalist and communications director for Mexico’s National Professional Basketball League, did his best to remain calm during the carjacking. The wild moment took place in the Mexican state of Morelos, south of Mexico City.

You can see the moment the unwelcome guest cocks his gun and demands Vargas hand over his belongings.

“The key, quick. Key, phones, and wallets, quick,” the man demanded of Vargas in Spanish, per The New York Post.

Host Ed Martínez looked on in absolute disbelief as the wild scene unfolded, seemingly unsure if this was a very, very poorly timed prank. After grabbing his phone and other items, Vargas calmly stepped out of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the carjacker seemed oblivious to the fact that the crime was being live-streamed.

Vargas is seen getting out of the car before the stream cuts out. Although the video feed was gone, audio from the broadcast captured the journalist telling the carjacker to “Calm down, calm down.”

Thankfully, Vargas was unharmed. Martinez later took to Instagram to update viewers on his condition.

“Thankfully, he’s safe, but very scared,” Martinez told fans alongside the now viral footage. “If anyone recognizes the guy in the video, please help us and report him to the authorities. This happened in Morelos.”

Reportedly, the carjacker stole Vargas’s wallet, phone, car, and other personal belongings. The incident is under investigation.