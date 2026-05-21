R&B Legend’s Sister-in-Law Dies in Car Wreck

An R&B legend’s brother is mourning the loss of his wife after a devastating car wreck.

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The brother of the late R&B singer Bobby Womack, Friendly Womack Jr., was involved in a tragic car accident in Little Rock, Arkansas, on May 15. The crash claimed the life of his wife, Elaine, according to TMZ.

According to his grandson, Martice, who spoke with TMZ, Friendly was driving with Elaine when the collision occurred. While Friendly was reportedly uninjured, Elaine tragically passed away.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they responded to a three-vehicle accident at a Little Rock intersection last Friday night.

Police reported that Elaine was found deceased in one of the vehicles. Meanwhile, all other individuals involved sustained either minor injuries or were unharmed. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

Friends Mourn the Loss of Elaine Womack

“I humbly request that you send prayers for my friend Friendly Womack, the brother of the celebrated vocalist and guitarist Bobby Womack,” a family friend wrote on social media, per The Mirror.

“The Womacks are truly remarkable individuals who leave an indelible mark. May Elaine rest in eternal peace,” he added.

Friendly’s brother, Bobby Womack, was a legendary R&B singer, songwriter, and guitarist who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009.

Bobby Womack performs during the 2014 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 14, 2014 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage)



Bobby’s most famous songs include “Across 110th Street,” “If You Think You’re Lonely Now,” and “Woman’s Gotta Have It.” He died in 2014 at age 70 after battling several illnesses.

Meanwhile, Friendly Womack Jr., the last surviving brother of the soul legend and a founding member of 1950s R&B group The Valentinos.