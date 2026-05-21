Darrell Sheets’ Son Breaks His Silence on ‘Storage Wars’ Cast Member’s Death

Following the news that Darrell Sheets passed away from suicide at the age of 67, the Storage Wars cast member’s son breaks his silence.

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In a recent Instagram post, Sheets’ son, Brandon, shared a series of photos in tribute.

“My heart is so broken,” Brandon wrote in the post’s caption. “I love you Dad and I will do my best to live in your honor and respect our Family. Let’s all continue to build those memories and keep the legacy that is ‘Darrell (The Gambler) Sheets.'”

Regarding questions being asked about his late father’s sudden passing, Brandon further shared, “I can’t answer everyone’s questions or concerns right now, I think we all just need time to process and remember all the good that my Father was and will continue to be through my Son and me. The love we all have for this man and all his kindness is only a small portion of who he truly is.”

Weeks later, Brandon posted a video montage of his father on what would have been his 68th birthday.

“Happy birthday @darrellgambler,” Brandon wrote. “Thank you for raising me to be the man I am today… Wish that I could spend just one more day with you. I love you dad and happy birthday 5/13/1958 to 4/22/2026.”

Sheets appeared on a total of 163 episodes of Storage Wars from 2010 to 2023. He also made appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jay Leno and The Rachael Ray Show over the years.

After he retired, Sheets ran an antique shop, “Havansu Show Me Your Junk.”

Sheets Was Found Dead in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, in Late April

As previously reported, Sheets passed away in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, at approximately 2 a.m.

In a statement, the Lake Havasu Police Department said officers responded to a residence on Chandler Drive. There was a report of a deceased individual inside.

Upon their arrival, the responding officers “located a male subject who suffered from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.”

Sheets was identified as the deceased individual.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.





