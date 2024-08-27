pregnant-margot-robbie-shows-off-bare-baby-bump-while-vactioning-in-new-photos

Margot Robbie let it all out as she enjoyed a sun-kissed holiday in Sardinia, Italy on Tuesday with her husband, Tom Ackerley. The couple soaked up some rays while they continued to await the birth of their first child.

The actress is not shy about the fact she is pregnant. She stepped out in a white button-down top that she kept almost completely unbuttoned. This exposed her bare baby bump for the world to see.

Tom on the other hand sported a simpler look. He rocked chino shorts and a white T-shirt, accessorized with black sandals.

MARGOT ROBBIE OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/JkGN27cWC2 — ໊ (@addictionmargot) August 27, 2024

Margot Robbie Sports Baby Bump on Vacation

PEOPLE first reported on the news of Robbie’s pregnancy back in July. Upon learning about the announcement, sources close to the couple expressed a sense of relief from both parties.

“Family means a lot to both of them and they knew early on in their relationship being parents was something they really wanted,” the source told PEOPLE.

“They’ve been keeping it under wraps for a while but are happy the news is out,” added the source.

PEOPLE was previously informed by a set insider that “no one suspected that she was pregnant” when Robbie was filming her most recent project, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. According to the insider, Robbie “was super professional and focused while filming,” and “she had long days, but it didn’t seem like a big deal to her.”

According to the insider, “[Margot] looked amazing and seemed very happy,” PEOPLE can learn. “She got along with Colin [Farrell], and they had fun filming.”

Actress Sets Sights on Next Feature Film

Margot Robbie is back with another venture to tap back into our childhoods. After starring in the blockbuster Barbie film, Robbie is set to produce a live-action movie. It will be based on the popular board game, Monopoly.

“Following the major box-office success of Barbie, the 33-year-old actress and producer is making a Monopoly movie under her LuckyChap banner, alongside fellow company heads Josey McNamara and Tom Ackerley, Robbie’s husband,” PEOPLE wrote.

“Based on the classic board game of the same name, the upcoming movie will be distributed by Lionsgate and also produced by Hasbro Entertainment.”

Robbie’s rise to stardom has been something to behold. She has already starred in hit films such as Suicide Squad and Amsterdam. But this time around, Robbie will hang up her actress hat and slide into a producer role