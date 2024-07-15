pregnant-hailey-bieber-shows-off-growing-baby-bump-on-solo-shopping-trip

Hailey Bieber is flaunting her baby bump once more, giving her fans yet another reason to double-tap on Instagram.

The 27-year-old pregnant bride of Justin Bieber shared a new selfie showcasing her expanding tummy on Sunday, July 14, while posing beside a rack of clothes.

In her Instagram Stories snap, Hailey, who’s awaiting her first little Bieber bundle, rocked a white tee with low-rise jeans, giving a cheeky glimpse of her belly, and topped it off with an oversized black blazer. She effortlessly styled it up in front of her wardrobe closet.

She rocked a sleek bob, neatly tucked behind her ear, and sported a light yellow shoulder bag. Her look was completed with slim black shades, chunky gold earrings, and nude glossy lips.

Hailey Bieber flaunted her growing baby bump on her Instagram Stories. (Image via Instagram / Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber)

Hailey’s newest selfie follows her July 11 summer Instagram carousel post, where she showcased photos of her baby bump.

In the first photo, she leaned back on the ground, wearing an oversized navy blue Fila jersey top that hugged her bump. With her arm raised and a pout aimed at the camera, she struck a captivating pose.

In a second photo, Hailey strikes a pose in the back of a car, wearing a white T-shirt, a red knitted woolen hat, and a pair of unbuttoned denim overalls, offering a peek of her blossoming midriff.

“Summer so far 🫶🏼,” Hailey wrote alongside the candid photo dump.

Fans React to Hailey Bieber’s Growing Baby Bump

Of course, Hailey Bieber’s 52 million Instagram followers flooded the comments to the latest photo dump showcasing her baby bump.

“Hailey, you are the best girl ever! I wish you all the best, you’ll be very good mother 💖,” one fan gushed. “Congratulations Hailey and Justin on your baby!!! Be happy and hold each other tight! You both deserve this happiness!!!❤️❤️❤️,” a second fan exclaimed.

Meanwhile, others marveled at how the professional model could continue to look so good despite her pregnancy. “Hailey is getting prettier everyday,” one fan wrote. “How does pregnancy treat someone so good?🤍,” another fan wondered.

Last May, Justin and Hailey Bieber announced they were expecting their first child. The couple announced their news with Instagram photos from their vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii.

Since then, she and the 30-year-old “Baby” crooner have been sharing a myriad of glimpses of her growing baby bump.