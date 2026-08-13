Major Apple TV+ Show Receives Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score for New Season

An Apple TV show about a dystopian future got some uplifting news for its third-season return: a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.

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Indeed, Silo, the heady sci-fi show starring Rebecca Ferguson and Common, currently enjoys a perfect 100% freshTomatometer score for its third season on the site. The Tomatometer represents professional critics’ assessment of the show, meaning Apple TV and Company hit it out of the park.



Per Rotten Tomatoes, the critics’ consensus reads as follows: “Silo codifies its third season as a masterful dystopian tale with expertly driven character arcs and tighter narrative strings, fulfilling its promise of science fiction excellence.”

The high-concept show involves a world ruined by environmental hazards, forcing survivors to bunker down in the titular silo.

Contrasting this with another Apple TV favorite is the latest highly anticipated season of the beloved comedy series Ted Lasso. The show’s new fourth season only has a 90% rating on the review aggregator site.

Silo’s Season 3 Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score Contrasts Sharply With Its ‘Popcornmeter’



Meanwhile, being a critical darling doesn’t mean the average Jane and Joe public will be on board, especially for a high-concept show like Silo. As of this writing, the Apple TV favorite currently sports the dreaded green spilled popcorn bucket symbol (the Popcornmeter), clocking in at 59% for general audiences.

“Season 3 of Silo is a giant disappointment,” a one-star audience review reads. “What was once a tense, intelligent mystery has turned into a slow, bloated slog filled with pointless detours, repetitive dialogue, and storylines that feel designed to stall rather than advance anything.”

Ouch.

Rebecca Ferguson attends Apple TV’s “Silo” season 3 premiere in Los Angeles on June 15, 2026. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images)

Again, contrasting this with the current season of Ted Lasso might raise an eyebrow or two. While the soccer-centric comedy has a lower critic score than Silo, it enjoys a much higher Popcornmeter score, clocking in at a healthier 80%.

However, don’t take other folks’ word for it. Find out for yourself. Silo and Ted Lasso are currently streaming on Apple TV.

