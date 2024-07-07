Justin Bieber Scores Massive Payday to Perform at Billionaire’s Wedding

Justin Bieber fans have been clamoring for new music from the pop star. The “Baby” singer was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome in 2022. It is a condition that occurs when shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. The condition also causes paralysis in your face.

Many fans were disappointed to not see Justin hit the stage with Usher during the Super Bowl. Especially because Usher was one of the first to discover him when he was still growing up in Ontario, his hometown. But Justin ended his hiatus from music this past weekend. The music star performed at a billionaire’s wedding.

Justin Breaks Music Hiatus at Billionaire’s Wedding

He also earned a pretty hefty payday. Netting $10 million for the performance, according to Page Six.

“Never say never — especially to a check. Justin Bieber was paid $10 million to perform at billionaire heir Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding ceremony in Mumbai on Friday, according to Indian reports,” Page Six wrote.

“The pop star, 30, sang more than a dozen of his hit songs, including “Baby,” “Love Yourself” and “Peaches,” during a private concert for Ambani, the businessman’s fiancée, Radhika Merchant, and their family and friends.

Rihanna Nets Millions For Overseas Performance

Rihanna performed at the wedding of the son of Mukesh Ambani. Ambani has a net worth of $112 billion. So you know he was willing to drop a hefty amount for Rihanna’s services. TMZ reports that she was paid $6 million.

$6 million is a pretty heavy price tag. But the attendees of the wedding got their money’s worth. Rihanna reportedly performed 17 songs for a high-profile crowd. The attendees included Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump, and Bill Gates.

“Rihanna reportedly played 17 songs. On a stage fit for one of her stadium tours with all the lighting and special effects popping off around her as she belted out hits like “We Found Love” and “B**** Better Have My Money,” Per TMZ .

“The guests included scores of VIPs from around the world, including Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan, Ivanka Trump, Bill Gates, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.”