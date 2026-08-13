Metal Group Loses 3 Band Members, Including Their Vocalist

A rising metal group just dropped a shocker to fans: three of their members are headed for greener, possibly more metal pastures.

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Burial Path, who bill themselves as “Midwestern Post-Deathcore,” took to Instagram yesterday (Aug. 12) to let fans know that three members (identified by metal outlet Lambgoat as vocalist Maya Pobst, bassist Christian Caringer, and drummer Nola Veru) were departing the group.

While that might seem like a lethal blow to the band, Lambgoat points out that they still have two men standing: guitarists Matthew McClure and Martin Rosa III. Apparently, the guitar-slinging duo plans to soldier on with Burial Path.

“We have some bittersweet news to share with you all,” McClure and Rosa began in their Instagram post. “Maya has decided to step down as the vocalist of Burial Path. We wish her the best in her new music adventures and can’t wait to see the big accomplishments she achieves!”

Former Burial Path members Christian Caringer, Maya Pobst, and Matthew McClure. (Image via Orange Bear Films/Instagram)

“We are also sad to announce that Christian has also decided to step down as the bassist for Burial Path; we wish him well in his future musical endeavors,” they added. “Nola has also decided to step down as our drummer due to her crazy schedule with her work and her main band, Sidefect. They’re in the middle of a lot of recording, so we’re excited to hear the new music.”

Burial Path Thanks Departing 3 Members While Hinting at the Future of the Metal Band

Despite their bandmates seemingly abruptly exiting the Nebraska-based metal group, McClure and Rosa remained gracious.

“We are grateful for Maya’s, Christian’s, and Nola’s contributions, dedication, and hard work they put into Burial Path during their tenure,’ they added. “We had a lot of adventures and fun in their short tenure. They all will be dearly missed.”

Meanwhile, McClure and Rosa shared the band’s immediate future.

“What does this mean for Burial Path? We will be taking a short break as we fire up auditions to fill all of the positions,” they explained. “Thank you all for your incredible support and encouragement, it seriously keeps us going. You will hear from us again shortly!”

There you have it. Aspiring metal vocalists, bassists, and drummers… get ready to shoot your shot!