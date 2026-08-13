Karoline Leavitt Steps Down From White House Press Secretary Role

President Trump announced on Wednesday that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is stepping down. She has served in the position since January 2025.

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In a statement on his Truth Social platform, the world leader revealed why Leavitt is departing.

“Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides, Karoline Leavitt, will be departing her role at the end of the month,” he wrote. “So she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family.”

Trump noted that he understood and respected Leavitt’s decision and noted that she wasn’t leaving the administration entirely. “Karoline will not be one of my top outside advisors,” he noted, “And an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections.”

The president went on to praise Leavitt, stating she has been a “real leader” in the White House. “[She] has done a phenomenal job fighting for Justice, Liberty, and Freedom since 2018,” he continued. “Including our History Re-Election Campaign of 2024. Karoline has been one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office.”

“Thank you, Karoline, for a job well done!” he added.

Leavitt served as an assistant White House press secretary during Trump’s first term. Following Trump’s 2020 re-election loss, she became a communications director for New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

In 2021, she launched a campaign for the United States House of Representatives election for New Hampshire’s first congressional district. Although she won the Republican primary, Leavitt lost to Democratic incumbent Chris Pappas.

She went on to become spokeswoman for MAGA Inc., Trump’s super PAC, and was press secretary for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

She is the youngest person in history to hold the White House press secretary position.

Leavitt Speaks Out After the News Broke About Her White House Departure

Shortly after President Trump announced the news, Leavitt took to her Instagram to speak out.

In her latest post, Leavitt stated that serving as the White House Press Secretary for the past year and a half has been “the honor and adventure of a lifetime.”

“I am incredibly grateful to President Trump for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities,” she said. “Such as working in the West Wing and spending countless hours in the Oval Office, flying around the world and meeting foreign leaders, and traveling across our beautiful country and meeting Americans from all walks of life. Most of all, I am thankful to the President for entrusting me with the distinct privilege of speaking on his behalf at the White House podium.”

Leavitt further stated that she has spoken with “great pride” about the “many historic accomplishments” of the second Trump administration. “I have relished holding the liberal media accountable and ensuring the American people hear the truth about President Trump’s successes.”

The soon-to-be-former press secretary said that being a mother and welcoming a new baby while working in “one of the most demanding jobs in the world” has become the “most rewarding yet challenging season” of her life. However, she admitted to struggling within the role.

“I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary,” she stated. “And that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House.”

Leavitt added that she will still be working with Trump as an outside advisor and remain a vocal advocate for MAGA and the Republican Party.