‘All That’ Star Dies After Asthma Attack Leaves Her With Brain Damage

Christy Knowings, who starred on All That from 1997 to 2000, has died at the age of 46.

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TMZ was the first to report on her death, saying that she suffered an asthma attack that left her with brain damage.

A family member told the outlet that Knowings was hospitalized on Friday and placed on life support.

Photo: Christy Knowings/Instagram

The actress remained on life support through Tuesday. Her family made the difficult decision to take her off life support. She died Tuesday night in a Los Angeles area hospital.

Knowings joined the cast of the teen sketch show in 1997 after appearing on And Now This, a Rosie O’Donnell sketch comedy special produced by the network. During her three-year run on the Nickelodeon show, she played various characters, including Jessica in the long-running “Whateverrr!!!” sketch with Amanda Bynes.

In addition to her work on All That, she appeared on three episodes of Sesame Street alongside her twin brother Chris Knowings.

She released a folk single, “To the World,” in 2020.

Knowings’ former All That castmate Kenan Thompson shared a tribute to the actress on his Instagram.

“Man this one hit hard!!! Rest well Christy!!! Never could have imagined this day!! Sending so much love to her family!! She was a real one and one of the funniest people out here!!! Gonna miss you buddy!!! Show @christyknowings some love y’all!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾❤️❤️❤️😢” he wrote.

All That original cast member Josh Server commented, writing “Ohhhhhh nooooooo what I’m just seeing this 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔.”

Gabrielle Nevaeh, another former cast member, wrote “❤️❤️❤️.”