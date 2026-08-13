michael-shannon-just-got-married

Fans hoping to be the next significant other of brooding actor Michael Shannon are out of luck: the Knives Out star just got married.



Videos by Suggest

The 52-year-old Man of Steel actor married 55-year-old photographer Christy Bush, according to Page Six. The couple tied the knot in Athens, Georgia, earlier this month after picking up their marriage license on July 27, the outlet added.

However, there’s still technically a shot for lovelorn Michael Shannon admirers out there. Page Six pointed out that the marriage isn’t totally legal yet… the couple is still waiting for a judge to sign their marriage license.

Meanwhile, it seems Athens, the site of the ceremony, was chosen because it’s Bush’s hometown. An alleged insider told Page Six that “famous friends and industry people” were there to see Shannon and Bush say “I do.”

The timeline for when the newly married couple first started dating or got engaged is totally unknown. However, the couple managed to get photographed together at some high-profile events in recent months.



Christy Bush and Michael Shannon back in January. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hermès)

Page Six reports that the couple was spotted at the Pasaquan art compound near Buena Vista, Georgia, last fall. They also attended a swanky event for Paris Fashion Week last January.

This is Michael Shannon’s Second Time Down the Aisle…

This is the second marriage for both Shannon and Bush.

The Boardwalk Empire star was previously hitched to actress Kate Arrington. The former couple shares two daughters, whom they welcomed in 2008 and 2014.

Michael Shannon alongside his first wife, Kate Arrington, in 2020. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Shannon’s second wife enjoyed a somewhat high-profile first marriage. Bush was previously married to Sam Fogarino, drummer for the alternative band Interpol. Bush and Fogarino share a daughter, born in 2009.

Here’s hoping marriage number two is a happy one for the newlyweds.