Travis Kelce Calls His and Taylor Swift’s Wedding the ‘Best Night’ of His Life

A little over a month after marrying his love, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce finally opens up about the highly anticipated celebration.

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While speaking to reporters at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp this week, Kelce couldn’t help but talk about the wedding.

“It was a fun offseason, man,” he said. “Wedding was the best night of my life, and I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us.”

The NFL star also said the wedding was a “crazy night” that was “full of a lot of celebration.” However, he is now focused on “football, baby.”

The couple married at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3. Approximately 1,000 guests were reportedly at the event. Among them were Brad Pitt, Emma Stone, and Reese Witherspoon.

NFL players, including the majority of Kelce’s teammates and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, attended the wedding. Some of the sports legends, such as Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, were also in attendance.

Reid joked with reporters, stating that Kelce “stayed in shape” by doing “a lot of dancing” at the wedding.

Travis’ Brother Recently Admitted He ‘Cried More’ at the NFL Star’s Wedding Than At His Own

While appearing on SportsRadio 94WIP late last month, Travis’ older brother Jason admitted that he “probably” cried more at his brother’s event than he did at his own.

“I mean, you know this guy. I’m a crier. I’ve been on this station multiple times on camera. I am a crier,” he explained.

Jason then jokingly declared, “I did cry. I probably cried more at this wedding than I cried at my own wedding, which probably is not acceptable. Kylie is probably not happy about that.”

He went on to describe Swift and Kelce’s ceremony as “incredible,” pointing out that the officiant, Adam Sandler, was the perfect person to officiate.

“Obviously, he’s hilarious, and he knows how to make it entertaining and funny,” Jason said. “But there’s a sweetness to Adam and everything he does, all of his movies, that really resonated throughout.”

The former NFL player then revealed his favorite moment of the event. “My favorite moments were just like the different people that are at this wedding, right?” he shared. “In one moment, I’m seeing Brad Pitt pop out of a corner and talking to him. And then in the next moment, I’m seeing Mrs. Clark, who ran the attendance at Cleveland Heights High School.”