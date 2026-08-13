Christian Author and Musician Get Engaged

A bestselling Christian author recently said “yes” to her musician boyfriend, with her future husband thanking the good lord for the opportunity.

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Author and podcaster Annie F. Downs recently took to social media to make her engagement to drummer, DJ, and entertainer JW Jaeger official.

“I’m so happy I get to marry this man,” the 100 Days to Brave author wrote alongside sweet snapshots of the big moment.

The 46-year-old bride-to-be’s post also included lyrics from a song by folk indie band Tors. The tune, called “All I Know,” includes the romantic yet somewhat on-the-nose lines “To share your hand, your bed, and the stars. To be your friend til death do us part.”

Hey, sometimes subtle isn’t what’s called for.

Musican on His Engagement to Christian Author: ‘Thank You, Jesus’

Not long after, Jaeger also took to social media to gush over his engagement to the Nashville-based author.

“I got to ask my best friend, my favorite person, the love of my WHOLE actual life – if she would spend the rest of her life with me. And she said YES!” the musician wrote in part.



“Annie, thank you for loving me and for going on our journey with me,” Jaeger added. “You light up every single room you step your tiny little feet in. And I’m so proud to be on your arm. Day by day. Through every season.

He concluded by thanking the man upstairs.

“Thank You, Jesus; THANK YOU! Thank You for keeping Your promises to us!”

Of course, the comments section to both of the soon-to-be-wed couple’s posts was filled with well wishes.

“The way my jaw dropped, and tears filled my eyes. I am THRILLED for you!! All your *friends* are stoked to hear all your wedding plans,” one comment under Downs’ post read. “Best news of the year!” another onlooker exclaimed.

“The luckiest boy in the world!” the top comment read under Jaeger’s post.

Meanwhile, the couple hasn’t given any specific updates on social media about their upcoming nuptials. For now, it seems Downs and Jaeger are basking in that engagement glow.