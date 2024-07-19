Alec Baldwin Planning to Sue Prosecutor, Sheriff Over ‘Rust’ Shooting Case

Star actor Alec Baldwin was facing criminal charges following a tragedy on the set of Rust in October 2021. The former Saturday Night Live star fired a gun on the set of the film. The fatal shot killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured film director Joel Souza.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said that the involuntary manslaughter case could begin as soon as this summer. But in a stunning turn of events on July 12, Judge Sommer dismissed the case against the famed actor.

Alec Baldwin Seeking Revenge After ‘Rust’ Verdict

Even though the case has been tossed, Baldwin wants to make sure justice is served completely. So he plans to sue the prosecutors and the police, according to TMZ.

“Alec Baldwin is not done with New Mexico’s legal system — it looks like he’s planning to legally go after the Santa Fe County Sheriff and the prosecutor in his “Rust” shooting case,” TMZ wrote.

“According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the actor’s lawyers put Santa Fe sheriff Adan Mendoza and special prosecutor Kari Morrissey on notice … instructing them to save all relevant info related to his now-dismissed manslaughter trial.”

Set Armorer Sentenced in Shooting Catastrophe

Not everyone was found faultless in the fatal shooting. The first conviction in the case came earlier this year. In March, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

“A New Mexico jury has found Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on October 21, 2021. The jury decided the defendant was not guilty of evidence tampering,” Deadline writes.

“The panel of seven women and five men returned their verdict in the criminal case after just a couple hours of deliberation today. The trial of the indie Western crew member was two weeks long and saw closing arguments this morning.”

During closing arguments, Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyer Jason Bowles insisted that she was not the person who caused Hutchins’ death. He referred to her as a “convenient scapegoat,” passing the blame to the film’s production crew for the incident.