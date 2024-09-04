Pregnant Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Shares Ultrasound of ‘Sweet Baby Girl’ at 20 Weeks

While celebrating the halfway point of her pregnancy, Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared an ultrasound of her and Ken Urker’s “sweet baby girl.”

In the post, Gypsy Rose shared her excitement by writing in the caption, “Our sweet baby girl for our 20-week ultrasound. She is growing and measuring beautifully.”

After posting the ultrasound, Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed that her middle name is “Alcida”. She also pointed out that she had already begun feeling her baby girl’s “little kicks.”

“Yes, and it is a remarkable feeling,” Gypsy Rose wrote in a response.

In a post on TikTok, Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared an additional ultrasound photo of her baby’s foot.

Followers quickly took to the comment section to share their excitement for the pregnancy. “God bless this baby and protect her from any evil energy and intentions set forth by terrible people on the internet and in general.” a follower praised. “She is covered, protected, [and] loved!!!

A fellow follower penned, “I love to witness you healing your trauma, with genuine love for yourself and baby that – in itself – begins breaking generational curses. You really are doing it with every expression.”

However, many of her Instagram followers cautioned her about posting the ultrasound with information about her ob-gyn on it.

“Girl blur out where [you’re] being seen for you and baby’s safety,” one follower wrote.

Another stated, “I know there’s already other comments suggesting this – but I would blur out where your scan is from. Some people are crazy so just out of precaution probably best just to blur it out.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Stated All the Things She Wanted In a Mother Is What She Wants to Give to Her Baby

Just after she announced she and boyfriend Ken Urker were expecting their first child, Gypsy Rose Blanchard opened up about what was important to her motherhood journey.

“All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby,” Gypsy Rose told PEOPLE. “My mother told me I was never going to get married. Raise a family, have kids or do any of that.”

She continued by stating, “So, to be here, standing on my own two feet and expecting my first baby, that’s something I’ve reached as an achievement and a personal goal,” she said shortly after announcing her pregnancy.”



Gypsy Rose Blanchard further shared that the pregnancy is a “second chance” at life with a child of her own. “I want to be kind, that my kids come to me for any kind of advice, just like my stepmother [Kristy Blanchard]. I have seen how she has parented her children — and I think she’s a kick-a– mom.”