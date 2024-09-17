pregnant-gypsy-rose-blanchard-shares-baby-and-beauty-update-in-new-photos



With her due date just a few months away, pregnant Gypsy Rose Blanchard offers up an update about her soon-to-be newborn as well as some changes to her looks.

In her Instagram Story, Gyspy Rose shared a snapshot of her showing her baby bump while wearing a gray t-shirt and pink shorts. She also stated she was “21 weeks + 5 days” into the pregnancy.

Along with the cute baby bump pic, the pregnant Gypsy Rose Blanchard posted a snap of her and her boyfriend, Ken Urker, enjoying a date night. The former convict was noticeably rocking extensions.

While responding to a follower, Gypsy Rose shared that she is having a “very healthy” pregnancy.

The hair extension debut comes just months after Gypsy Rose cut eight inches of her hair off. This was a little more than a month following her release from prison.

She has since gone back and forth between blonde and her “natural” brunette hair color. In July, she cut her hair into a slightly shorter bob with dark blonde highlights.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced she was pregnant in early July. She and Urker revealed in August that they were having a girl.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gifts Ken Urker a ‘Promise Ring’ Amid Pregnancy

Last week, Gypsy Rose Blanchard reportedly gave Ken Urker a “promise ring,” confirming her commitment to her baby daddy.

Insiders close to the couple told TMZ that the promise ring was given during their child’s gender reveal. Eagle-eye fans were able to see a black band on Urker’s ring finger.

Sources also stated the promise ring is a symbol that Gypsy Rose Blanchard is committed to the relationship and their new family. The ring also represents their love.

Insiders further revealed that Blanchard is aware of the struggles she and Urker are bound to face in the future. However, in her heart, she believes he is her “true husband.”

The couple, who were previously engaged while Gypsy was serving time for her role in the murder of her mother Dee Dee, started seeing each other shortly after Blanchard and her estranged husband Ryan Anderson separated.

Urker is notably not planning to wear the ring on his left hand until after Gypsy and Ryan are officially divorced, which may not happen until early 2025. Anderson will also have to take a paternity test to formally confirm he is not the father of Blanchard’s baby. This is due to paternity laws in Louisiana, where Gyspy now lives.