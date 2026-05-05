Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant With Baby #3 Amid Parents’ Royal Family Fallout

Princess Eugenie, the youngest daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are expecting their third child.

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Buckingham Palace announced the news on Monday. “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer.”

The couple previously welcomed sons August and Ernest. The royal statement stated the children are “very excited to have another sibling join the family.”

“His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news,” the statement added.

The announcement also featured a photo of August and Ernest holding a sonogram.

The princess also took to her Instagram account to share the exciting news. “Baby Brooksbank due 2026! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️👶🏻♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

After seven years of dating, Princess Eugenie married Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel, located inside Windsor Castle, in October 2018. They welcomed August in 2021 and Ernest in 2023.

The princess is currently twelfth in line to the British throne, with her older sister, Princess Beatrice, being ninth.

The child will be Mountbatten-Windsor and Ferguson’s fifth grandchild.

The Princess’ News Comes Months After Her Father Was Forced to Give Up Royal Titles

Meanwhile, Mountbatten-Windsor has continuously dealt with fallout over his former friendship with infamous predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Last fall, the former prince was forced to give up all of his royal titles. He was then kicked out of his longtime home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, and relocated to Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Ferguson has also faced public criticism over her link to Epstein. Both she and her ex-husband were mentioned in the US Epstein Files. She also lost her royal titles and moved out of the Royal Lodge with her ex-husband.

British law enforcement previously launched an investigation into claims of misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets after emails from the files appeared to show that the ex-prince had shared confidential material with Epstein. At the same time, he was a UK trade envoy. He was arrested in February.

Mountbatten-Windsor has continuously denied any wrongdoing regarding his involvement with Epstein.

The former couple’s daughters were not in the files, and there is no suggestion of wrongdoing from them. A source previously told PEOPLE that the duo has been trying to “stay away” from the controversy.

“They have young children, and this is their grandfather,” the insider noted. “Their focus is on protecting their own children from this.”