major-pop-star-shows-up-to-met-gala-covered-with-metal-mask

This pop star’s dramatic metal mask couldn’t hide her identity… because she couldn’t resist showing her face while walking the red carpet at the 2026 Met Gala.

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Indeed, Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse” moment at the Met Gala didn’t last long. The pop singer arrived at the May 4 event in a metal and mesh mask that completely hid her identity, but the 41-year-old couldn’t resist letting out a “Roar” and revealing her face.

Pop star Katy Perry couldn’t resist opening her metal mask at the 2026 Met Gala. (Photo by Andrea Renault/Star Max/GC Images)

Though she didn’t stick with the masked look for long, Perry made an impression with her ensemble, which included a long, strapless gown and a trailing cape. Her look also included a white glove with a sixth finger, a cheeky nod to the AI-generated deepfakes of Perry at past Met Galas.

Katy Perry at the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The Miodrag Guberinic-designed headpiece was more than just a fashion statement; it was a nod to Perry’s public performance as art. A press release shared with PEOPLE described it as “a literal and symbolic reflection that invites the observer to consider that their perception of others can mirror their own internal world, and conversely mask truth.”

Another Pop Star Wore a Mask at a Recent High-Profile Event

Of course, if you squint, tilt your head, and have a very active imagination, you might see a faint resemblance to another masked red carpet star from earlier this year. French DJ/producer Gesaffelstein also wore a much differently styled mask to the 2026 Grammys, though his was paired with a classic black suit and bowtie… a far cry from Perry’s dramatic gown and cape.

Gesaffelstein at the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026.(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The artist, who wore the mask throughout the promotion of his third studio album, Gamma, won Best Remixed Recording. He didn’t make a speech; instead bowing before walking off stage.

Gesaffelstein previously remixed Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” and was featured on “Killah.” He was also nominated for Album of the Year for his work on Lady Gaga’s Mayhem.

While both artists made a statement in masks, only one seemed to understand that the whole point of wearing a mask is to, you know, keep it on.