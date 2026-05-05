‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Admits She Regrets One ‘Onscreen Moment’ She Believes Defines Her Reality TV Career

Despite her success on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Jessi Draper has admitted she regrets one “onscreen moment” that she believes defines her reality TV career.

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During a recent Q&A session with Vulture, Draper said her emotional affair with Vanderpump Villa’s Marciano Brunette “definitely shook up” her life. The duo first met when she and her Mormon Wives castmates visited the villa in August 2024. They then shared a kiss about a month after the visit.

“I definitely would change having an affair,” she explained. “I definitely wouldn’t want to do that again, especially publicly. Definitely a huge mistake.”

Draper, who is currently going through a divorce from Jordan Ngatikaura, further stated that she feels vulnerable on camera. She pointed out that she often finds herself having a “hard time” crying and showing emotion on camera.

“I’ve been a little better at it recently,” she noted.

She went on to say that she hopes to “inspire and learn” from her mistakes and “let people know that everyone does make mistakes and it’s okay.”

Draper Reveals One Thing She Misses About Life Before Reality TV Fame

Continuing to speak about her reality TV career, Draper opened up about what she misses about life before fame.

“I do miss not having eyes on you at all times. By my own fault, I posted my car, so everyone knows what I drive,” she said. “When I’m driving down the freeway, it’s like pictures, pictures, video, people waving. Which is so nice, but sometimes I’m like, “Aw shiz. That probably wasn’t the best idea.”

While sharing the advice she would give to those who want to go into reality TV, Draper said, “To be vulnerable. You’ve got to just be authentic. The audience can read if you’re not, so just being who you really are.”

She also pointed out when everyone should stay out of drama or take part.

“I think you just have to be genuine. You have to know when it involves you,” Draper stated. “If you’re trying to make a story for yourself, or trying to insert yourself into something where you don’t belong, that’s not going to read as authentic.”

Regarding how close the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast is, Draper added, “We are there for each other. There are friendships that are closer than others. We have a group message where we’re all super-supportive of each other. I think what’s important in friendships is when you’re at a really low moment in your life — which Taylor Frankie Paul has been, I have been recently — just having friends check in on you and call you and ask, ‘Are you okay?’ That’s been really helpful.”