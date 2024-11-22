Pregnant Gisele Bündchen Shows Off Baby Bump During Workout Session: See Photos

On Wednesday, Gisele Bündchen flaunted her growing baby bump in form-fitting attire as she made her way to a gym in Miami.

The 44-year-old, expecting her first child with her jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend Joaquim Valente, 37, arrived at the gym in a fitted black tank top and matching leggings. She complemented the casual ensemble with a white button-down blouse and completed the look with flip-flops.

The supermodel wore flowing hair in soft waves and paired it with stylish black sunglasses.

Gisele Bündchen leaving the gym in Miami pic.twitter.com/hQbStNDImf — Victoria’s Secret Actu (@vsactu) November 22, 2024

On October 29, she wore a similar outfit on her way to a Pilates class in Miami, following the announcement of her pregnancy. Sources told TMZ she was about five or six months along at that time.

Bündchen Has Two Biological Children and a Stepson from Her Ex-Husband, Tom Brady

Of course, being a mom is nothing new for Bündchen.

The seasoned model is a mother to her 14-year-old son Benjamin and 11-year-old daughter Vivian. She also proudly embraces the role of “bonus mom” to Jack, her ex-husband Tom Brady’s 17-year-old son.

Bündchen welcomed her first child in December 2009, nearly a year after marrying the retired quarterback, 47. Their second child arrived in December 2012.

Gisele Bündchen and Her New Baby Daddy have Known Each Other Since 2021

Meanwhile, Bündchen and Valente have known each other since 2021, which is when she began taking jiu-jitsu classes at his family’s academy.

However, Valente was teaching Bündchen more than leg locks. He was teaching her the ancient art of making love.

Speculation about their dating began after Bündchen and Brady announced their separation in October 2022.

Baby daddy Joaquim Valente and Gisele Bündchen were spotted enjoying a bike ride in Surfside, Florida. back in July. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

According to Us Weekly, Benjamin and Vivian have a strong fondness for Valente, who has been residing at Bündchen’s Miami home for some time.

However, Bündchen and Valente are reportedly in no hurry to marry. After all, Valente’s paycheck appears in comparison to the supermodel.

“There is a huge difference between them net-worth wise,” an alleged insider told Page Six. “There is no point in tempting fate as far as Gisele is concerned.”

Brady reportedly learned about Bündchen’s pregnancy before it became public knowledge. Regarding his own romantic life, the former athlete has been linked to models Irina Shayk and Brooks Nader following his divorce.