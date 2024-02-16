Post Malone Got Tattoos of Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ Signatures After Lost Super Bowl Bet

The Super Bowl is one of the most high-adrenaline times in sports for fans. And sometimes that intensity can cause friends to make crazy bets. On the latest episode of his podcast New Heights, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce put one of those fans on blast. That fan is the famed artist Post Malone.

Kelce revealed that Malone made a crazy bet on the 2020 Super Bowl. Malone bet against the Chiefs in 2020. So when they defeated the 49ers he had to get Mahomes and Kelce’s signatures tattooed.

“So me and Pat, I don’t know if you knew this, Post Malone got our signatures on his arm,” Kelce said.

“He had a tattoo artist sitting right there, he just happened to be right there in the back room. We beat him, put our signatures on a piece of paper and I’m pretty sure after the show, he went straight over to that tattoo artist and got it tattooed. Man of his word, which I f—ing respect,”

Brittney Mahomes Sends Message to Post Malone

Las Vegas played host to the 2024 Super Bowl. And while many focused on the game there was also a lot of activity off the field. Particularly at the Chiefs’ after-party.

Post Malone, who was one of the pre-game performers, was in attendance for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl after-party. A noted Dallas Cowboys fan, Malone was rocking a jacket that represented his favorite team at the function.

That was until Brittney Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, ripped off the singer’s jacket and exchanged it with a Chiefs jacket.

Taylor Swift Gets Kanye Booted From Super Bowl

Ever since Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards there has been tension between them. So, Swift had the last word at this year’s Super Bowl. According to former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall, the pop star had West escorted out of Allegiant Stadium.

“Kanye West pulls up to Vegas. Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of her booth,” Marshall said.

“He had a mask on with his logo on the mask — typical Kanye. Taylor Swift gets s—off. She boom boom makes a call or two. Everybody’s involved. He gets kicked out of the stadium. So, he was trying to leverage her celebrity.”