Portia de Rossi Eliminates One Future Job For Ellen DeGeneres After Show Ends This Year

Many have been wondering how Ellen DeGeneres will spend her time once her daytime talk show goes off the air later this year. DeGeneres’ wife, Portia de Rossi, is already crossing one potential career off the list: hairstylist.

Ellen Tries Out Hair Styling On Her Wife Portia

In a series of videos de Rossi posted to Instagram, DeGeneres works on de Rossi’s hair, brushing it out while also blow-drying it. “How does that feel?” the show host asks her wife. De Rossi doesn’t respond but makes a face at the camera.

De Rossi’s makeup artist, Heather Currie, who’s behind the camera, asks DeGeneres to talk viewers through her thought process. She explains she is trying to get a “bend” out of her wife’s hair.

“I feel like a tangle’s gonna happen,” Currie responds. In the next video, she asks DeGeneres what her “tactic” is, and the TV star laughs, “Well, it’s not working,” as she continues trying to get rid of the “bend” in de Rossi’s hair.

De Rossi is a good sport, staying quiet while her wife continues brushing the back of her hair. Currie offers to help, trying not to laugh at DeGeneres’ struggles. “You have a lot of hair,” Degeneres says before giving up. “I can’t help you.”

“We’ve eliminated one possible new profession…” de Rossi captioned the video. She and DeGeneres have been together since 2004, tying the knot in 2008 after same-sex marriage was legalized in California.

The End of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

DeGeneres announced she would be ending her show after 19 years in 2021. “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter.

While DeGeneres maintains that she wanted to end the show after signing another three-year contract in 2018, some are wondering if recent rumors of a toxic work environment had a hand in the show’s end. Many former employees alleged that senior executives and producers on the show were to blame for day-to-day toxicity, but DeGeneres ultimately took the fall in the press.



No matter the reason, the end of The Ellen DeGeneres Show is a big deal for the show host, leaving her open to more career opportunities. While DeGeneres might not have a future in cosmetology, the longtime TV host has plenty of other job options after her show ends.

