popular-podcaster-bobbi-althoff-carried-out-of-nashville-bar-in-shocking-video

It looks like podcaster Bobbi Althoff took a honky tonk beat down in the form of too much to drink at a Nashville bar recently.

According to TMZ, Bobbi Althoff was spotted in Nashville over the weekend. She reportedly visited the Barstool Sports Bar and spent the night partying with Arizona Cardinals star Sean Murphy-Bunting.

It was noted that she had even created some TikToks with the cornerback before her outing. As for her night at the bar, it seems she might have gotten a bit too friendly with the cocktails.

In the video footage, Murphy-Bunting is seen carrying her in his arms and placing her into a black SUV. According to the TMZ report, witnesses describe Murphy-Bunting as a friend merely ensuring Althoff’s safety.

TMZ posted the footage of the 26-year-old Bobbi Althoff being carried out of the Nashville bar on X (formerly Twitter).

#BobbiAlthoff may have a nasty hangover incoming … the social media star was spotted being carried out of a Nashville bar Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/cPPNJ7VG2X — TMZ (@TMZ) July 9, 2024

The Internet Reacts to Bobbi Althoff Getting Carried Out of a Nashville Bar

Of course, denizens of X weighed in on Bobbi’s big night out.

“She is too old to be acting like that,” one concerned X user noted. “I quit drinking liquor at 25 for this reason, getting this hammered is nothing but trouble,” a second responsible citizen added.

However, not everyone was clutching their pearls over Althoff’s alleged night of debauchery.

“Hope she had a great time,” one supporter wrote. “Or maybe she hurt her foot,” a second user quipped upon seeing the footage.

Meanwhile, the famous podcaster is a bit of an enigma. Bobbi Althoff quickly transitioned from sharing mom content to interviewing famous rappers. Starting on TikTok in 2021, she gained fame in 2023 with her podcast, The Really Good Podcast.

To date, the divorced mother of two has conducted interviews with notable figures such as rappers Drake and Lil Yachty, as well as businessman Mark Cuban, among others. Famed for her deadpan humor and knack for making her interviewees squirm, Althoff has garnered over 7 million followers on TikTok and more than 1 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she shares her podcast episodes.

Since her swift rise to fame, questions have emerged about who Althoff is and the factors behind her rapid success. This has led to rumors that she might be an “industry plant,” someone covertly supported by the industry to ensure their success.

In response to the rumors, Althoff shared a video of herself dancing awkwardly to Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World.” She captioned it, “Celebrating because the industry planted me.”