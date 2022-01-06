Is Joe Rogan Really 5’3″? Why The Podcaster’s Height Is Rumored To Be Below Average

Joe Rogan is a controversial podcast host as well as a comedian and TV presenter. You may know him for his work as a host on Fear Factor, as a UFC commentator, or as the host of his infamous podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. But, you probably know him for his headline-making opinions on politics, “cancel culture,” and more.

Yet, for someone whose controversy and personality loom so large, the internet seems to think that Rogan himself is on the smaller side. Some rumors indicate the podcaster’s height is only 5 feet 3 inches, while others believe that’s just a tall tale. So, how did these questions come to be—and is Joe Rogan really as short as the internet believes?

Why People Think Joe Rogan Is 5’3”

In June 2021, some Los Angeles residents spotted skywriting as part of a marriage proposal. The last line of this skywriting plainly stated, “Joe Rogan is literally 5 foot 3.”

This is certainly a strange thing to include in a proposal. But, it’s also a strange thing to lie about—which may be why the rumor got out of control

Once photos of the skywriting reached Reddit, gossip about Rogan’s height spread across the internet like wildfire. Reddit and Twitter users everywhere wanted answers, thinking that perhaps this skywriting was bringing an important fact to the public’s attention.

Joe Rogan’s Actual Height

Due to the mounting interest in Rogan’s height, many investigations went underway. Snopes chimed in, proving that the skywriting proclamation was a myth through a thorough debunking. The proof was in the pudding after examining Rogan’s height compared to other celebrities in photos. The photographic evidence aligns with the height listed on Rogan’s IMDb page: 5 feet and 7 and one-half inches.

Rogan’s Wikipedia page now also lists him as standing at 5-foot-8, making it Rogan’s widely agreed upon height. While 5-foot-8 may still seem on the shorter side for some, it’s actually perfectly average. The national average height for men is 5-foot-9, so Rogan stands right among the majority of men in the US.

As it turns out, Rogan actually tweeted his real height back in 2015. Little did he know that his size would become so largely disputed.

@codymfhurst @JoeyStats707 It's people being changing wikipedia because we were joking around about it. I'm short, but not that short 5' 8" — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) February 21, 2015

So, while Joe Rogan’s height may be average, the attention his height has gotten is sky-high. And, now we know: if you ever want to spread some serious rumors, just hire a skywriter.