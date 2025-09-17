Popeyes and YouTube’s ‘Hot Ones’ Serve Up Fiery Challenge With New Menu Items

Popeyes is collaborating with Hot Ones, debuting new menu items that’ll leave fried chicken fans clucking for more.

Videos by Suggest

This limited-edition menu, which hit Popeyes joints on Monday, is inspired by Hot Ones‘ legendary hot sauces. Yes, even The Last Dab – the one that’s made countless celebrities, from Jack Black and Heidi Klum, question their life choices.

“When you think of bold flavors and serious heat, Popeyes is right up there with Hot Ones. Bringing our worlds together for this limited-time menu, we’ve created something that’s going to test spice lovers in the most delicious way possible,” the show’s host Sean Evans said in a press release.

“Popeyes has built a cult following around bold, craveable flavors, so bringing our heat to their wings just made sense,” he added.

The menu will feature four options, ranging from mild to extremely spicy.

First up, the Sizzlin’ Sriracha Dippers. These are your entry-level heat—pickled garlic sriracha-marinated Chicken Dippers, served with buttermilk ranch and a Hot Ones Sriracha sachet. Easy peasy, not too spicy.

Image via Popeyes

Secondly, the Smokin’ Rojo Sandwich brings the heat with a crispy chicken fillet, Hot Ones’ Los Calientes Rojo spread, and tangy pickles, all on a toasted brioche bun.

For the brave (or foolish), there are the Darin’ Dab Ghost Wings. Bone-in or boneless, these wings are coated in a ghost pepper dry rub and come with a Last Dab Ranch dip. Good luck.

The Boldest ‘Hot Ones’ Offering From Popeyes…

And finally, for the true chili-heads, there’s The Last Dab. Yes, that Last Dab, Hot Ones’ spiciest and most iconic hot sauce, now in a sachet. Add a final “dab” to your bite—if you dare.

You can also add The Last Dab to any regular menu order for an extra $1.

Can’t decide where to start, fried chicken fans? Spice things up with the Popeyes x Hot Ones bundle… Packed with menu favorites and fiery sauces, it’s all yours for $16.99 at participating locations.

Meanwhile, Popeyes is the first—and only—wing brand to be featured on Hot Ones.

“Partnering with Hot Ones was a natural fit. They’re a cultural phenomenon known for pushing boundaries, and at Popeyes, we’ve built our brand on doing the same with bold flavor experiences,” Bart LaCount, Chief Marketing Officer at Popeyes, gushed.

“This limited-time menu is more than a product launch; it’s a cultural moment. By bringing the viral spice challenge straight to our guests’ tables, we’re blurring the line between entertainment and food,” LaCount added.

Popeyes is set to join Hot Ones for a reunion episode. It’s set to feature past guests like Keke Palmer, who will try the new menu items.