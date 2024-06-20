Heidi Klum Takes off Her Shirt on Fiery ‘Hot Ones’ Episode

As if things couldn’t get any steamier on Hot Ones, supermodel Heidi Klum appeared on the YouTube series on Thursday to answer questions about her career and life. All while eating hot and spicy wings, of course.

After eating a particularly spicy sauce, Klum became overwhelmingly hot and casually unbuttoned her shirt revealing a red push-up bra.

NEW #HotOnes episode with @heidiklum 🔥 Find out if they made it through the wings of death NOW 👀https://t.co/EVwkkBotox

Presented by @StellaArtois pic.twitter.com/UJTfNeGSO0 — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) June 20, 2024

Heidi Klum Heats Up on ‘Hot Ones,’ Takes Off Shirt

“Now I’m getting hot too, Heidi,” joked host Sean Evans in response.

A few moments later, she removed her shirt entirely, letting it fall behind her on her chair.

Prior to the disrobing, Evans inquired with the former Victoria’s Secret Angel about the most expensive outfit she’d ever worn.

“12.5 million bras and $740,000 panty to match,” Klum started ironically.

“You gotta have those matching panties for Victoria’s Secret,” Klum shared. “It was all encrusted with diamonds and rubies and whatnot. I think I got in the Guinness Book of World Records by wearing the most expensive [lingerie].”

Klum Shows She’s Aging Like Fine Wine

Klum took to Instagram on Wednesday to show she’s still got it while posing in some lace lingerie from Intimissimi. The 51-year-old could be seen posing in the coordinating white set, tugging at her balconette bra and Brazilian bottoms then leaning forward to show the items from multiple angles.

“Buongiorno Amore mio,” read the caption, paying homage to the pieces from the Italian fashion brand.

The fashion icon described why she doesn’t mind letting it all hang out in an interview with People last year.

“I’m super comfortable naked today. To the point where my kids are like, ‘Mom, I have a friend coming over,’” Klum revealed to the publication.

Klum of course noted that if she is expecting visitors, she opts for a much more subtle ensemble.

“But if no one is there, sun’s out, bums out,” she continued. “I just don’t like tan lines because I wear so many different outfits. I don’t want to have straps anywhere from tan lines. It’s very strategic.”