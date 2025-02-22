Pope Francis Now in ‘Critical’ Condition After ‘Respiratory Crisis’

Pope Francis was reported in critical condition on Saturday after experiencing a severe asthma-related respiratory crisis that required high-flow oxygen. The 88-year-old Francis has spent the past week in the hospital battling a complex lung infection. According to a late update from the Vatican he also underwent blood transfusions after tests revealed a condition linked to anemia.

“The condition of the Holy Father continues to be critical,” the statement read. “Therefore, as explained yesterday, the Pope is not out of danger. This morning, Pope Francis experienced an asthma-like respiratory crisis of prolonged intensity, which required the administration of high-flow oxygen.

“Today’s blood tests also revealed thrombocytopenia, associated with anemia, which required the administration of blood transfusions. The Holy Father remains alert and spent the day in an armchair, although he is more uncomfortable than yesterday. At the moment, the prognosis remains guarded.”

Doctors previously stated that Francis is fighting pneumonia combined with a complex respiratory infection. Per NPR, he is expected to remain hospitalized for at least another week.

The Vatican continued its Holy Year celebrations on Saturday, even in the absence of the pope. Earlier that day, it was reported that Pope Francis had rested well overnight.

Doctors Continue to Monitor Pope Francis to Safeguard Against Potential Sepsis

Doctors have cautioned that the greatest risk to Pope Francis is the potential development of sepsis—a severe blood infection that can arise as a complication of pneumonia.

However, as of Friday, there were no signs of sepsis, and the pope was responding well to the medications prescribed. This update, provided by his medical team, marks the first detailed report on his condition.

“He is not out of danger,” his personal physician, Dr. Luigi Carbone, explained per NPR. “So, like all fragile patients, I say they are always on the golden scale: In other words, it takes very little to become unbalanced.”

Francis, suffering from chronic lung disease, was admitted to Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14 after his weeklong battle with bronchitis took a turn for the worse.

Prior to his hospitalization, Francis reportedly faced difficulty speaking and breathing during recent public appearances and meetings. In many instances, he relied on aides to deliver his prepared remarks..

Francis has faced several health issues and hospital visits at the Gemelli in recent years. These include flu-like symptoms around this time last year, bronchitis in March 2023, and abdominal hernia surgery in June 2023, which required a nine-day hospital stay.

Meanwhile, despite his ailing health, Pope Francis seems to have no plans to step down. In 2022, Francis disclosed that he wrote a resignation letter in case health issues prevented him from serving.