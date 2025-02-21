pope-francis-health-update-revealed

The Vatican has provided an update on Pope Francis’s health as the 88-year-old continues to recover from pneumonia.

The pontiff’s medical team stated Friday that while his severe respiratory infection is not life-threatening, his condition remains serious, per Reuters. As he marks his first week in the hospital, he continues to battle pneumonia in both lungs, compounded by bacterial, viral, and fungal infections.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni reported that the Pope had a restful night and enjoyed breakfast comfortably seated in a chair.

Doctors report that Francis is responding well to an intensified drug therapy regimen following his pneumonia diagnosis earlier this week. He is battling a complex respiratory infection caused by bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Fortunately, there is no indication that the infection has entered his bloodstream—a condition known as sepsis, which remains the primary concern. Sepsis, a severe complication of infection, can result in organ failure and, in some cases, be fatal.

This update comes as a relief following reports yesterday that the Swiss Guard, tasked with protecting the Pope, had been rehearsing his funeral. According to the Swiss newspaper Blick, members were under curfew and reportedly preparing for the pontiff’s passing.

Pope Francis Was Hospitalized on Valentine’s Day

Francis was admitted to Gemelli Hospital on February 14 following a severe bout of bronchitis that had progressively worsened. Doctors initially identified a complex respiratory infection, which later developed into pneumonia in both lungs, compounded by chronic asthmatic bronchitis. To aid his recovery, they urged complete rest.

Despite his advanced age and ailing health, there is no sign that Francis is incapacitated or contemplating stepping down. Even during his hospital stay, he has remained active, continuing his duties, such as appointing bishops, according to the AP. Following a previous hospital stay in 2021, he expressed frustration upon hearing that some clergy were reportedly preparing for a conclave to choose his successor.

However, there is something in place if Pope Francis’s health proves a further issue. In 2022, Pope Francis disclosed that he wrote a resignation letter in case health issues prevented him from serving.

During his nearly 12 years as pope, Francis has had two extended hospital stays. In 2021, he spent 10 days at Gemelli Hospital after having 13 inches of his colon removed. In 2023, he was hospitalized for nine days to remove intestinal scar tissue and fix an abdominal hernia.