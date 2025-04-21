pope-francis-dead-at-88

Two months after he was hospitalized with a collapsed lung and kidney issues, Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church, passed away at the age of 88.

In an announcement on X (formerly Twitter), Cardinal Kevin Farrell stated, “Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.”

Cardinal Farrell further stated, “His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized.”

The Cardinal added, “With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Dec. 17, 1936, Pope Francis, who was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was ordained in 1969 and became a cardinal in 2001. His papacy began in 2013, following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI. He was the first Latin American and Jesuit to be elected the Pope.

Pope Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14 for a complex lung infection, which led to the early stages of kidney insufficiency. He had a weeklong bout of bronchitis before the collapsed lung. He was released from the hospital last month and was able to resume his duties not long after.

The leader of the Catholic Church previously had part of a lung removed when he was younger. Before his latest hospitalization, he spent 10 days in Gemelli Hospital in 2021. At the time, he had 13 inches of his colon removed.

Vice President JD Vance, Other Political Figures Speak Out About Pope Francis’ Death

Following the news that Pope Francis passed away, US Vice President JD Vance spoke out about the religious leader’s death.

“My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him,” Vance wrote.

Vance had met with Pope Francis over the weekend. The Vice President said while he was happy to meet with the Pope, the religious leader was “obviously very ill.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also wrote that Pope Francis was a “great man, a great shepherd.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated, “He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate.”

King Charles III also said the Pope will be “remembered for compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church.” He will also be known for “his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply pained” by the news of Pope Francis’ death.

During his time as the leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis made several achievements. Among them are making women full members of dicasteries in the Roman Curia and maintaining that the Church should be more sympathetic toward members of the LGBTQ community.

He also took action on climate change as a key focus during his papacy.