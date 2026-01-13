Pop Music Duo Breaks up, But Promises It ‘Isn’t Goodbye Forever’

Popu music duo Glass Spells announced some bad news for fans. The music duo is breaking up and going their separate ways.

According to their website, “Glass Spells is a synth-pop band from San Diego, California. The band is comprised of two members, Anthony Ramirez and Tania Costello. Anthony is the instrumentalist of the group, bringing his wide array of skills to the production of their unique sound. Tania is the lead singer and vocalist, providing the powerful and emotive lyrics and melodies that have become a hallmark of the band.”

On Instagram, the music duo celebrated a great 2025. However, Ramirez and Costello announced they’re going their separate ways….for now.

They wrote, “We have an important update. After a lot of reflection and with heavy hearts, we’ve decided to go on a break. What we have built together over the years has meant more to us than we can fully express, and this was not an easy decision to make. We’re deeply grateful for the music, memories, and community that grew from two friends sharing a love for performance and music.”

Music Duo Breaks Up

The duo want to step back and take a break from their collaboration together. The two are planning to focus on new projects and solo paths as artists. They promise that they’d reunite in the future.

But it still doesn’t sound great honestly.

They wrote, “Moving forward, we’ll each be focusing on our own creative paths and new projects. We’re thankful for the support, energy, and love you’ve shown us throughout this journey, and we hope you’ll continue to support us individually as we take these next steps.”

The music duo concluded, “The music will always live on, and we’ll be leaving the door cracked open for the possibility of occasional pop-up shows in the future. This isn’t goodbye forever, it’s a I’ll see you later 🖤.”

Fans were understandably bummed out.

One wrote, “Watched yall grow for years. Feels like the end of an era. Good luck to you two.”

Another added, “Makes me even sadder that I couldn’t see y’all the time you came to Tucson, and yet I am glad this decisions seems to be amicable. You each have to do what’s best for yourselves at the end of the day, and I will continue supporting you.”