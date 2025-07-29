adam-lambert-and-partner-of-4-years-break-up.

Adam Lambert is back on the market, gentlemen! The Grammy-nominated singer has reportedly ended his nearly four-year relationship with Oliver Gliese.

Sources told TMZ the couple amicably ended their relationship within the last month, with no drama involved. The outlet reported that the pair had not appeared together on social media since June 2024, quietly fueling speculation among fans.

Lambert, 43, and Gliese, a 29-year-old Danish fashion expert and Twitch streamer, reportedly began their relationship in early 2021. However, some sources suggest their romance may have started as early as 2020.

The couple went Instagram official in May 2021 and were frequently spotted traveling together, attending red carpet events, and publicly showing their support for one another.

Throughout the years, Lambert has consistently supported Gliese, particularly in the face of online criticism. In 2023, the singer took to Instagram Stories to stand up for his partner against homophobic comments, praising him as “beautiful, brave, and daring.”

Adam Lambert and Oliver Gliese circa 2023. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Los Angeles LGBT Center)

Gliese, originally from Denmark, pursued his education in Business Administration and Project Management at Copenhagen Business School. Following his studies, he built a career in the fashion industry before transitioning to Twitch streaming. In addition to his streaming endeavors, he has embraced a creative side by developing a drag persona named Valkyrie, per Queerty.

Adam Lambert to Play Judas in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

Although they’ve gone their separate ways, both seem to be moving on with their lives. Lambert recently celebrated Pride Month in New York alongside close friends—a group he once called his “ride or dies,” a term he had previously used for Gliese.

News of Adam Lambert’s breakup with Oliver Gliese came shortly after he sold his Hollywood Hills home for $6.2 million, slightly less than he originally paid, according to The Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Lambert is keeping busy, preparing to play Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl from August 1–3, alongside Cynthia Erivo and Josh Gad.

“[Judas] questioning everything. He’s critical, he’s analytical,” he told Variety about the upcoming role. “He’s the one person that’ll argue with Jesus. And I think part of it is that Judas reflects my shadow self. If I’m being honest with myself or anybody else about what my faults are, I can see those same faults in Judas. Me on a bad day, I have a tendency to disagree or to rebel or to not go with the status quo. I’m very much like, ‘Well, everyone else is doing that. I don’t like it!’”