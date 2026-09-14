Police Say TV Star’s Sister Was Found Dead Following Missing Persons Report

The sister of Australian actress Simmone Jade Mackinnon was found dead a day after the actress made a passionate plea for help locating her on social media.

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On August 30, Mackinnon, best known for her role on the show McLeod’s Daughters, shared a missing person poster of her sister Kym Mackinnon on social media. “Have you seen my sister?” she asked.

She described her sister as 51 years old, 5’5”, and a “very slim” build with dark brown hair and eyes. Kym was last seen on Guanaba Rd.Tamborine Mountain, Queensland.

Simmone didn’t share when her sister was last seen or how long it had been since anyone heard from her.

Queensland Police confirmed to 7News Australia that they were investigating a missing person report at Tambourine Mountain.

Sadly, the next day, Queensland Police confirmed the death of a woman in the area. The death wasn’t being treated as suspicious.

“Police will prepare a report for the Coroner following the non-suspicious death of a woman at Tamborine Mountain,” a police spokesperson told the outlet. “There is no further information at this time.”

After her death, Kym Mackinnon’s daughter Rayne Johnsen, paid tribute to her mother on Facebook.

“Thank you for raising me, teaching me discipline & diligence, driving me to dancing Monday to Friday after school for 15 years, the endless weekend road trips to Byron to visit good old aunty Maggie,” she wrote.

“You taught me how to be an independent young lady and shaped me into the young woman I am today. You always believed in me and in every dream and ambition I had. You made me believe that I could do anything, and you were always there cheering me on as I picked up yet another hobby or chased another dream. To the showgirl, the dancer, the star!!🌟 You sure knew how to put on a show, both on stage and off 🫶🏽💃🏽”

A funeral will be held on September 17.