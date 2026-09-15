2000s Rockstar Undergoes Eye Surgery After Frightening Symptoms

Jimmy Eat World frontman Jim Adkins is recovering after a very scary medical emergency. The singer made the announcement on the band’s official social media accounts.

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“Sunday, as we were preparing to play at Warped Tour in Mexico City I noticed a shadow cloud creeping in on my vision,” the message begins.

“With some quick research, I knew I had to seek medical help immediately. After an exam, it was discovered that I had a detached retina and needed surgery asap. Per doctor’s orders, attempting to do the show could have caused permanent damage, so we had to make the tough decision to cancel our performance.”

He assured fans that he was “back home, out of surgery, and starting the recovery process.”

“Beyond not being able to play in Mexico City, we unfortunately aren’t going to be performing at Louder Than Life in Louisville and Shaky Knees in Atlanta this week. We are disappointed and missing you.”

Adkins then reminded fans: “Take care of yourselves, listen to your body and we’ll be rocking with you all again soon!”

Fans filled the comments with nothing but support for Adkins and the band’s decision.

“Glad you listened to your body. You only have one of them,” one person wrote.

“They say a failures only real if no one learns. Today we all learned the symptoms of a detached retina and this is certainly not a failure ❤️ get well!” another added.

Someone else added, “From someone who missed the signs, I’m glad you listened to your body. A detached retina can be very treatable, if caught in time!”