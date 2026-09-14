Another Manson Family Member Just Died

Bruce Davis, killer and one of the top lieutenants to Charles Manson, has died. He was 83. A cause of death has not been released.

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Davis died at 11:03 p.m. on September 11, TMZ reported. According to sources and the Solano County Coroner’s Office, Davis died at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, where he was incarcerated.

Like Manson, Davis wasn’t present for the bloody Tate-LaBianca murders that sent many members of the Manson family to prison for life.

In 1969, he was convicted of the brutal murder of Gary Hinman, a friend of the Manson family, along with stuntman Donald “Shorty” Shea. Davis confessed to being armed with a gun and slicing Shea with a knife.

Manson sliced off Hinman’s ear with a sword.

In the nearly 60 years since his conviction, Davis has repeatedly been denied parole. According to TMZ, his attorney Michael Beckman was told he “lacks empathy” when he was denied in 2022.

His January 2024 parole hearing was postponed after he appeared on the podcast, “The Lighter Side of Serial Killers.”

Davis gave interviews for the podcast to host Keith Rovere in February and April 2023, Fox News reported. He mentioned “looking forward” to the hearing in a Christmas card to Rovere.

The parole board hearing was rescheduled for August 2024. Ultimately it was denied.