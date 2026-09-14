The Legendary Bob Mackie Has Died

Legendary costume designer Bob Mackie has died at the age of 87. Mackie is best known for his fashion collaborations with Cher, Carol Burnett, Tina Turner and more.

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His official Instagram account was the first to reveal the news.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Mr. Bob Mackie passed away today,” the post begins. “He lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of being a Fashion and Costume Designer, which is all he ever wanted to do.”

“His genius and extraordinary designs will live on forever, continuing to bring beauty into this world.”

A rep confirmed to People that Mackie died from pneumonia in Palm Springs.

Mackie’s big break came when he began designing costumes for actress Mitzi Gaynor’s Las Vegas Revue. He continued to design for her, winning Emmy Awards for his costumes from her 1976 and 1978 television specials.

Singer/actress Cher attends the 60th Annual Academy Awards on April 11, 1988, at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

He became a household name when he became costumer for The Carol Burnett Show, which ran from 1967 to 1978. According to Burnett, Mackie “designed 50 costumes a week for our show.”

It was on that show that he met the celebrity he would become synonymous with: Cher. Mackie began designing outfits for The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour, which premiered in 1971. He won Emmys in 2000 and 2002 for designing Cher’s televised concert outfits.

One of his most famous outfits is Cher’s 1986 Oscars dress. In 2019, he won a Tony Award for costume design for The Cher Show.

Bob Mackie also worked with younger celebrities including Miley Cyrus and Sabrina Carpenter in recent years.

“Petition to celebrate Bob Mackie at the Met Gala in 2027, if this is happening. Who’s co-signing?!” model Coco Rocha commented on Instagram.

Fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi commented “Heartbroken 💔,” while designer Harris Reed called Mackie a “True visionary 🤍”