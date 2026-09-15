Major Super Bowl Halftime Show Rumors Leak Out

Even though it’s still almost six months away, speculation about who could be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show is beginning.

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The big game will take place on Feb. 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. And according to TMZ, Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s company and NFL partner, has its eyes on some pretty big singers for the show.

Top of the list? It’s Harry Styles and Justin Bieber, according to the outlet’s sources.

Photos by: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, Rosalind O’Connor/NBC via Getty Images

While both singers are at the top of Roc Nation’s wishlist, as the “live music entertainment strategist,” Jay gets the final word.

Neither Bieber nor Styles have been approached about joining the exclusive list of Super Bowl Halftime Show performers, the outlet says. And according to their sources, both singers are unlikely to take the high-profile gig.

Bieber was involved in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show this summer alongside BTS, Madonna, Shakira and Chris Martin.

Styles released his album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally in March 2026. He is currently on tour, which will expand in 2027.

No word on who else is on the list of possible performers. But the NFL usually makes the announcement in early fall.