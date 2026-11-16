Police showed up at Chris Hemsworth’s Australia home after reports of a break-in. Several cars were stolen.

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The Avengers star’s wife Elsa Pataky was inside the home on Nov. 11 and woke up around 2 a.m., 7 News reported. She said she heard their dogs barking, but ignored it.

In the morning, Pataky checked the home’s CCTV cameras and saw four men wearing balaclavas. Two of them had knives. This prompted the couple to call the police around 7:30 a.m.

“Officers attended and were told four unknown people had entered the property and stole three vehicles earlier that day,” police said.

“No injuries were reported.”

The thieves stole three cars: a BYD, a Ram, and a Raptor ute, police said. There were still keys inside the Raptor ute, according to news.com.au.

Two of the vehicles were recovered, police said. One was found about an hour away from their Byron Bay home at Coraki.

The other was found about two hours west at Tabulam.

Hemsworth and Pataky moved to Byron Bay with their three children about 10 years ago. They had been living in Los Angeles and realized they wanted to escape the paparazzi and other trappings of LA life.