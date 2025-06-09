Police Officer Killed By Her Own Partner In Tragic Friendly Fire In Chicago

A 36-year-old Chicago police officer, Krystal Rivera, was tragically shot by friendly fire by a fellow officer during a suspect pursuit. After being rushed to a local hospital, Rivera succumbed to her injuries.

According to a preliminary statement issued by Chicago Police, the incident took place on Thursday, June 5. At around 9:50 p.m., officers on patrol attempted to conduct a stop on a male suspect on S. Drexel Avenue.

As the Chicago police officers approached, the suspect fled on foot and entered a nearby building. The officers pursued the suspect into the building. Inside, the officers were confronted with an “armed offender.” During this encounter, one of the officers discharged their weapon, striking another officer, Rivera, in a friendly fire incident

While the armed offender was arrested, River was rushed to a local hospital.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling told the Chicago Sun-Times that the vehicle transporting Rivera to the hospital crashed on the way. They had to wait for another vehicle to rush Rivera to the hospital. Unfortunately, Rivera succumbed to her injuries after arriving.

Another officer sustained a wrist injury and received treatment at a local hospital.

Remembering Krystal Rivera

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Krystal Rivera was a single mother to a 10-year-old daughter. Rivera graduated from the police academy in 2021. People remember her as a courageous woman who had a calling to help others.

“She was protecting lives and she was a hero and she lost her life tragically doing the job that she loved,” Superintendent Snelling said, as per WTTW. “She wanted to make Chicago a better place, she wanted to make it safer and we thank her for that.”

Currently, the incident is under investigation by authorities. The Chicago Police Department, in a statement, asked for prayers for Rivera and her family.

“We ask that the city continue to pray for fallen Officer Krystal Rivera’s family during this heartbreaking time,” police said, as per ABC7. “Though her loss weighs heavy on our department, we will continue to do all we can to protect our city in memory of Officer Rivera and her sacrifice.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also addressed the incident, saying that the whole city grieves for Krystal Rivera, calling her “one of Chicago’s finest.”

“Her young, energetic and bold approach toward keeping us safe is the memory we will honor,” Johnson added.