Texas 10-Year-Old Girl Found Dead After Being Swept Away By Floodwaters

After a day of extensive search carried out by numerous Texas rescue teams, Devah Woods, a 10-year-old who went missing after being swept away by floodwaters, was found dead.

According to the most recent update issued by the Brenham Fire Department (BFD), at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 6, Devah was found dead in Higgins Branch. The store is located between FM 2935 and Old Independence Road. The fire department revealed that Devas was a third-grade Brenham Elementary School student.

“The family has been notified, and responding agencies have concluded their operations. Our hearts are with the Woods family as they navigate this devastating loss,” the BFD wrote. “We extend our deepest gratitude to the many local, regional, and state agencies who worked tirelessly in the search and rescue effort.”

It was on Monday, May 5, that the BFD, alongside other agencies, arrived at Fireman’s Park, Brenham, Texas, and started the search efforts for 10-year-old Devah Woods. The BFD reported at 5:44 p.m. that floodwaters swept the girl away. At the time, she was walking home with her sibling, as per KBTX.

A Tragedy

Search efforts continued through the day and resumed on Tuesday after weather conditions forced teams to suspend the search.

“This tragedy has deeply affected our community,” the BFD continued. “We ask everyone to continue thinking and praying for Devah’s family during this unimaginable time. In the face of heartache, Brenham has shown what it means to come together—with strength, compassion, and unity.”

Lieutenant Steven Tyler spoke with KBTX and addressed the girl’s death. Tyler said that he took care of Devah “as much as we could,” calling the situation a “difficult thing.”

Brenham Mayor Attwood Kenjura praised the response prompted by the girl’s disappearance. He also expressed heartbreak over her tragic passing.

“We’re a very, very special community,” Kenjura told KBTX. “We’re, I think, a very tight-knit, Christian community and the response from everyone was overwhelming. [I] can’t even begin to start to thank the responders who were on the scene, and a difficult recovery of a young lady. I have a granddaughter this age and it really, it strikes [home].”