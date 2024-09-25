police-officer-blinded-in-shootout-with-gunman-who-killed-fellow-officer

A Texas police officer is on the road to recovery after she was blinded in both eyes during a shootout with a gunman who killed a fellow officer.

WFAA reports that the Dallas Police Department Sr. Cpl. Karissa David was responding to a “targeted” attack on Aug. 29.

The suspect, 30-year-old Corey Cobb-Bey allegedly shot and killed fellow officer Darron Burks while he was sitting in his squad vehicle at the 900 block of East Ledbetter Drive.

As the female police officer arrived on the scene, the gunman ran towards her. He shot her multiple times.

It was reported that David was shot in the face during the terrifying ordeal. The suspect then fled and was chased along I-35E. He was later killed on the 1000 block of Stemmons Freeway, which is about 25 miles away from where the attack occurred.

Another officer, Sr. Cpl. Jamie Farmer was on the scene and injured. However, Farmer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was medically released.

Following the attack, Dallas Police Department Chief Eddie Garcia revealed more details during a press conference. “Our officers were targeted by this coward,” Garcia declared. “And for no other reason than the uniform that we wear.”

Garcia also described the incident as being one of the most brutal cop killings he’s ever seen in his law enforcement career. He pointed out that it all happened in a matter of seconds.

A GoFundMe Has Been Set Up For Blinded Police Officer Following Gunman Attack

Days following the attack, a GoFundMe was set up for Davis. The funds are being used for her recovery.

“Some of the needs include transportation to the hospitals and care facilities for the long term, lodging nearby when necessary,” the fundraiser reads. “Flights for family and friends for the upcoming weeks of care to support Karissa and her family. Additional needs may include pet care, food delivery, household help, etc., modifications to their house, and additional therapies.”

On Sept. 19, Davis’ family revealed in an update on GoFundMe that she was out of the hospital and was going through therapy at an outpatient care facility.

“She has an upcoming surgery back in the hospital soon and various other specialist appointments scheduled,” the update reads. “She is currently blind in both eyes and we ask for continued prayers for a miracle in that regard.”

The family also said that the funds from the GoFundMe fundraiser are being used for modifications to Davis’ home. It will also go to technology and devices that will aid her in living without her vision. A portion of the funds are going to transportation to the therapies and care she needs.

“There are so many innovative products, technology, and devices that can help her with her lack of vision and we’ll be getting her the best that’s out there in the upcoming months,” the family added. “There are AI glasses, seeing-eye dogs, screen readers, smart appliances, and tons of other gadgets that will enhance her life moving forward. Thank you to the Dallas surrounding communities for your generosity.”