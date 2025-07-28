Police Officer Dies After Being Ambushed While Eating Lunch

Two Ohio police officers were ambushed by a gunman while they were eating lunch in their patrol cars. As a result, 35-year-old Phillip Wagner, a Lorain Police Department, was killed, with two other officers being injured.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by ABC News, the incident occurred on Wednesday, July 23. Described as an “ambush attack” by authorities, Wagner and 51-year-old officer Peter Gale were eating pizza at a Lorain dead end in an undeveloped industrial park while in their vehicles.

However, as they were having lunch, both officers were ambushed by 28-year-old Michael Parker, a Lorain resident identified by the Elyria Police Department,/ who parked his vehicle at the dead end.

Armed with a “high-powered rifle,” Parker shot at the officers who returned fire in a standoff that ended with both cops shot. As per Lorain Police Chief Michael Failing, Parker was armed to the teeth, with the EPD confirming that he had an assortment of rifles, handguns, and loaded magazines in his vehicle.

Responding officers arrived at the scene and exchanged fire with Parker. A third officer, Phillip Wagner, 47, was shot multiple times while in his patrol vehicle. As a result of the gunfire exchange, Parker was shot dead.

Wagner and Payne were airlifted to a local hospital. While Payne had surgery the following day and is expected to recover, Wagner sadly passed away. Meanwhile, Gale was treated and released from the hospital, having suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.

A motive for the shooting is yet to be determined.

Remembering Officer Wagner

The Lorain community is mourning the death of Phillip Wagner, who was beloved by police and civilians alike.

Between the Bun, a North Ridgeville burger restaurant, remembered Wagner in a touching Facebook post. The restaurant described him as a “friend, a protector, and family.”

“Phillip lived his life doing just that. As an officer, he was proud to serve and protect. He didn’t just wear the badge — he lived the meaning behind it,” Between the Bun said. “Phillip gave his life doing what he loved. He didn’t hesitate. His bravery and sacrifice prevented an unspeakable tragedy from becoming even worse.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine addressed the incident on Wednesday afternoon, before Wagner passed.

“Fran and I are praying for the three Lorain Police Department officers who were shot in the line of duty today, and our thoughts are also with their families, friends, and fellow officers in northeast Ohio,” DeWine said.

A GoFundMe was set up to help support Wagner’s family.