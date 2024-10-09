cruise-passengers-airlifted-from-ship-off-florida-coast-ahead-of-hurricane-milton

Dramatic images captured passengers aboard a cruise ship being airlifted to safety in a desperate attempt to escape Hurricane Milton.

Videos by Suggest

The Sun Princess had to turn back before docking at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in anticipation of its grand arrival at its “winter homeport.” As a dangerous Category 5 hurricane approaches Florida’s west coast, the eastern side of the state is bracing for the storm’s impact as it moves toward the Atlantic coast.

In anticipation of severe weather, the US Coast Guard elevated Port Everglades to “Port Condition YANKEE” on Monday. This indicated that gale-force winds were expected within the next 24 hours. Unfortunately for vacationers, the brand-new cruise ship, launched earlier this year, could not reach its destination. All docked vessels were required to vacate the port, and incoming ships were barred from entry.

According to The Sun, passengers aboard the ship fell ill and were evacuated by helicopter. They were scheduled to disembark at Port Everglades, which was closed due to the hurricane. It remains uncertain where the passengers were taken after their helicopter pickup.

A big thank you to the #USCoastGuard, #FortLauderdaleFireReacue team, and Captain #CraigStreet for a success rescue mission on the #SunPrincess.



We cannot dock our ship since the ports are closed due to hurricane Milton. pic.twitter.com/QI84SC7TUn — Odette Dunn, MBA🌎 X (@OdetteDunn) October 8, 2024

It’s Unclear Where the Ailing Cruise Goers Were Transported to Ahead of Hurricane Milton

The ailing travelers aboard the Sun Princess were flown back to the mainland U.S. However, their specific destination remained unclear amidst the widespread evacuation and curfews across much of the Florida peninsula.

Passengers had to be airlifted off of the Sun Princess cruise ship (pictured) as ports were closed due to Hurricane Milton. (Getty)

On September 14, the Sun Princess set sail on a 25-day, one-way journey from Barcelona, Spain, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with an expected arrival date of October 9.

According to CruiseMapper, the ship is presently situated in the waters between the Bahamas and Cuba.

Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall in the late hours of Wednesday, October 9. Currently classified as a Category 5 hurricane, Milton is approaching Florida’s central west coast. The storm is situated 300 miles southwest of Tampa and is moving northeast at a speed of 14 mph.