2 Dead After Firefighters Ambushed While Responding To Blaze

After responding to an Idaho wildfire, a gunman shot and killed two firefighters and injured a third in what appears to be an ambush attack. The suspect was found dead following the hours-long incident.

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), the incident occurred on Sunday, June 29, at around 2 p.m. Previously, a wildfire had been reported at Canfield Mountain in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. As first responders, including the firefighters, arrived at the scene, shots were fired.

As a result of the shooting, two firefighters were killed, with a third one being injured. Canfield Mountain was designated a no-fly zone, and law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

Authorities detailed that helicopters with snipers were dispatched to the scene. According to FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, the bureau provided tactical and operational support.

Gunman Dead

Five hours after the shooting occurred, the KCSO confirmed that a male, reportedly the suspect, was found dead near a firearm by a SWAT team.

The incident is currently under investigation, with the wildfire remaining active. Authorities believe, however, that the fire was intentionally set by the gunman to lure the first responders into a fatal shooting.

“This was a total ambush, these firefighters did not have a chance,” Sheriff Bob Norris said during a press conference, as reported by the New York Post.

“We have currently one dead shooter based on the preliminary investigation that was being conducted,” Norris added. “Keep in mind we had a fire that was rapidly approaching the body so we had to scoop up that body and we had to transport that body to a different location. We believe that it is the only shooter that was on that mountain at that time.”

As per the outlet, the deceased first responders, who remain unnamed, are a Coeur d’Alene firefighter and a Kootenai County Fire and Rescue member. Additionally, the third victim, another Coeur d’Alene firefighter, is recovering after undergoing surgery.

Idaho Governor Brad Little addressed the incident on X.

“Multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho,” Little wrote. “This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more. Teresa and I are heartbroken.”

The gunman’s identity, his cause of death, or details about the murder weapon have not been released by authorities.